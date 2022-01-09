Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Newsom proposes $2.7 billion COVID-19 spending package

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 19:57:11-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday announced a proposed $2.7 billion emergency response package aimed at boosting testing and accelerating vaccination and booster efforts.

According to the Governor’s office, $1.2 billion of the proposed funds would be used to bolster testing, including expanded hours and capacity at testing sites. The plan also includes a measure to distribute COVID-19 antigen tests to local health departments.

Another $538 million of the proposed package would be used to support programs such as in-home vaccination and testing, as well as provide free transportation to vaccine appointments, according to Newsom.

“As the current Omicron surge demonstrates, no one knows for how long the COVID-19 pandemic will endure or the enormity of its impact on California for years to come,” said President & CEO of the California Hospital Association Carmela Coyle.

The spending package would also include $614 million to support frontline workers, $200 million to support state response operations, and $110 million to bolster contact tracing and support vulnerable populations.

Read more on the proposed package by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19