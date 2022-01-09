Gov. Newsom proposes $2.7 billion COVID-19 spending package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday announced a proposed $2.7 billion emergency response package aimed at boosting testing and accelerating vaccination and booster efforts.

According to the Governor’s office, $1.2 billion of the proposed funds would be used to bolster testing, including expanded hours and capacity at testing sites. The plan also includes a measure to distribute COVID-19 antigen tests to local health departments.

Another $538 million of the proposed package would be used to support programs such as in-home vaccination and testing, as well as provide free transportation to vaccine appointments, according to Newsom.

“As the current Omicron surge demonstrates, no one knows for how long the COVID-19 pandemic will endure or the enormity of its impact on California for years to come,” said President & CEO of the California Hospital Association Carmela Coyle.

The spending package would also include $614 million to support frontline workers, $200 million to support state response operations, and $110 million to bolster contact tracing and support vulnerable populations.

