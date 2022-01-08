Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Newsom activates National Guard for COVID testing following spike in cases

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 00:14:57-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the National Guard in an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in the weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the governor’s office, more than 200 members of the National Guard will be deployed to increase access to testing.

“Over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff, and add walk-in capacity beginning today and throughout the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

RELATED: US set another record for daily COVID-19 infections Wednesday with 486,000

A total of six sites in San Diego County will be getting help from the National Guard. See the sites below:

  • San Diego - 5330 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-3pm)
  • Chula Vista – 1301 Oleander Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • El Cajon – 200 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-7pm)
  • Escondido – 649 W Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • National City – 1221 D Ave, National City, CA 91950 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • Oceanside – 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

The move comes in the weeks after a major spike in coronavirus cases. Thursday, San Diego saw 5,922 coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19