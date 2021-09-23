First day of in-person classes at UCSD since start of Pandemic.

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The UC San Diego campus was filled with student activity, as Friday marked the first day of in-person instruction since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It's both overwhelming and exciting," second-year student Abigail Chapuis said.

This is Chapuis' second year living on the La Jolla campus. But this is her first time taking a class here in person.

"Last year was not what anyone signed up for," Chapuis said.

Everything during her freshman year was done online. This year, most classes are in-person.

"I've never been in big classrooms, big lecture halls. I haven't worked one-on-one in person with professors or TA's," Chapuis said.

Her first in-person class is Spanish in a giant outdoor tent at Revelle College. The University has been recognized nationally as having one of the lowest infection rates.

"Testing is done on a weekly basis if you are vaccinated. Testing twice a week if you are not vaccinated," Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said.

Students test themselves and drop off their samples at collection boxes all over campus.

"We're more confident running around and meeting people," Chapuis said.

With the rigorous testing protocols, and a large chunk of the campus population now vaccinated, Chapuis said she is excited to find out more about campus life. She looks forward to discovering more of what it means to be a UCSD Triton.

"My hope is that this is the year is going to be a bit more social and a bit more active and a bit more energetic than what was last year," Chapuis said.

Students must continue to do a daily symptom and exposure screening before entering campus.