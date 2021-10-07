FDA to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorization for kids 5-11 in one week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Within a week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11.

The vaccine is currently fully approved for those ages 16 and older and got the FDA’s emergency use authorization for kids ages 12 to 15.

However, Pfizer is hoping to change that. The company says data from their studies show their vaccine is safe and effective for kids, and it is a smaller dose compared to their adult vaccine—it is only one-third of it.

If regulators give the green light, an estimated 28 million kids in the US would be eligible for the shots which is a priority right now as the CDC says COVID-19 has killed over 600 children.

It also comes as we see more and more mandates for schools announced.

Although statewide and in San Diego, those requirements only apply to age ranges where the vaccine is fully approved.

San Diego Unified School District is requiring all students and staff who are 16 and older to be vaccinated before the end of the year.

Later in October, the FDA will also look at whether to approve potential booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.