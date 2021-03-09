Del Mar vaccine super station to close this weekend due to low supply

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Del Mar vaccination super station will be closed starting Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14, due to the low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered this week.

Scripps Health said it will reopen the site on Monday, March 15. Patients with appointments scheduled for one of the three days will be rescheduled for either Thursday, March 11, or early next week automatically.

A small number of appointments on Wednesday will also be rescheduled for Thursday due to an error in the MyTurn scheduling system. The system offered 1,800 more appointment slots for those two days than actual vaccine doses received.

Patients with second-dose appointments this weekend will be rescheduled to Monday. Scripps Health says it's still waiting for the MyTurn system to notify patients of these changes.

For information on scheduling an appointment at a county vaccine site, click here. For patients trying to book a second-dose appointment, click here.