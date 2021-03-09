Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Del Mar vaccine super station to close this weekend due to low supply

items.[0].image.alt
Nelvin C. Cepeda/AP
Cars line up as Scripps Health officially opened their new drive-thru vaccination site at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 15:55:41-05

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Del Mar vaccination super station will be closed starting Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14, due to the low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered this week.

Scripps Health said it will reopen the site on Monday, March 15. Patients with appointments scheduled for one of the three days will be rescheduled for either Thursday, March 11, or early next week automatically.

A small number of appointments on Wednesday will also be rescheduled for Thursday due to an error in the MyTurn scheduling system. The system offered 1,800 more appointment slots for those two days than actual vaccine doses received.

Patients with second-dose appointments this weekend will be rescheduled to Monday. Scripps Health says it's still waiting for the MyTurn system to notify patients of these changes.

For information on scheduling an appointment at a county vaccine site, click here. For patients trying to book a second-dose appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19