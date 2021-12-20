Deadline for San Diego Unified School District students to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday is the last day for San Diego Unified School District students age 16 and older to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the district, having all students fully vaccinated by Dec. 20 will allow for “peak immunity to be reached before students return from winter break on Jan. 4.

Those students who are not fully vaccinated will have to attend classes virtually, per the district’s vaccine requirement.

Since the district announced the mandate in late September, there have been multiple attempts to stop it.

Earlier this month, a San Diego judge denied a temporary restraining order request from the group Let Them Choose to block the mandate.

Prior to that decision, a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch student and her family filed a lawsuit claiming her religious beliefs prohibited her from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many parents have said they are not sure this is the right choice for their children.

Parent Mark Powell said, “After all, this virus has not proven to be that dangerous to children. However, it does affect children.”

Let Them Choose founder Sharon McKeeman said, “We feel that regardless of a student’s religious or lack of religious beliefs, they are entitled to choose when it comes to this very new vaccine.”

On Monday, a motions hearing on Let Them Choose’s lawsuit to block the district mandate was scheduled to be held in a San Diego courtroom.