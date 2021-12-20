Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Deadline for San Diego Unified School District students to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

items.[0].videoTitle
San Diego Unified School District's deadline for students to have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose is Monday.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:34:15-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday is the last day for San Diego Unified School District students age 16 and older to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the district, having all students fully vaccinated by Dec. 20 will allow for “peak immunity to be reached before students return from winter break on Jan. 4.

Those students who are not fully vaccinated will have to attend classes virtually, per the district’s vaccine requirement.

Since the district announced the mandate in late September, there have been multiple attempts to stop it.

Earlier this month, a San Diego judge denied a temporary restraining order request from the group Let Them Choose to block the mandate.

Prior to that decision, a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch student and her family filed a lawsuit claiming her religious beliefs prohibited her from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many parents have said they are not sure this is the right choice for their children.

Parent Mark Powell said, “After all, this virus has not proven to be that dangerous to children. However, it does affect children.”

Let Them Choose founder Sharon McKeeman said, “We feel that regardless of a student’s religious or lack of religious beliefs, they are entitled to choose when it comes to this very new vaccine.”

On Monday, a motions hearing on Let Them Choose’s lawsuit to block the district mandate was scheduled to be held in a San Diego courtroom.

RELATED COVERAGE
SDUSD to distribute COVID-19 tests to all students Parents on decision to lift block on SDUSD vaccine mandate Battle over SD Unified vaccine mandate heads to another hearing Concerns raised over COVID-19 vaccine mandate SDUSD passes COVID vaccine mandate for students, staff

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19