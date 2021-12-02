Group looks to permanently block San Diego Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego-based organization will be in court Thursday to push for the permanent removal of the San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked SD Unified’s vaccine mandate after a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student and her parents filed a lawsuit that claimed her religious beliefs prohibited her from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

SD Unified’s mandate required students 16 years old and older to have received their first vaccine dose by Dec. 1, with a second dose mandatory no later than Dec. 20.

The mandate allowed for medical exemptions such as pregnancy.

Under the district plan, unvaccinated students 16 years of age or older would have to take part in an independent study program that is off-campus/virtual. Unvaccinated students would not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

Even with a temporary injunction granted by the appeals court, the Let Them Choose organization is challenging the district’s mandate further, calling for it to be permanently removed.

Let Them Choose officials said they believe the district does not have the authority to put the mandate into place. The group also believes SD Unified is denying students’ personal belief exemptions.

The group will state their case during a Thursday hearing in a downtown San Diego courtroom.