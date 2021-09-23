Deadline for California health care workers to get COVID vaccine just one week away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The deadline for all healthcare workers across California to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now only one week away.

The updated order came in August, when the state said it will mandate health care workers to be fully vaccinated, eliminating the option for a negative test. Hospital workers across the state have until Sept. 30 to be fully vaccinated under the state's mandate.

Health care workers were still given the option to submit a medical or religious exemption. In San Diego County, hundreds of these exemption requests have been submitted.

Legal analyst and SDSU lecturer Wendy Patrick told ABC 10News the mandate puts hospitals in a challenging situation given the ongoing staffing shortages.

"What do you do if you have COVID cases rising, vaccination rates falling, ICU bed space dwindling? Do you lay off a significant portion of your staff because they have not been vaccinated?" said Patrick.

ABC 10News reached out to Scripps Healthcare on what its non-compliant policy is for workers who aren't fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, and they declined to specify. A spokesperson with Rady Children's Hospital said last week that they're still developing a non-compliant policy.

RELATED COVERAGE:

