Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Deadline for California health care workers to get COVID vaccine just one week away

items.[0].image.alt
Diane Bondareff/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN - The COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for healthcare workers at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for NewYork-Presbyterian)
COVID-19 Vaccines
Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:03:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The deadline for all healthcare workers across California to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now only one week away.

The updated order came in August, when the state said it will mandate health care workers to be fully vaccinated, eliminating the option for a negative test. Hospital workers across the state have until Sept. 30 to be fully vaccinated under the state's mandate.

Health care workers were still given the option to submit a medical or religious exemption. In San Diego County, hundreds of these exemption requests have been submitted.

Legal analyst and SDSU lecturer Wendy Patrick told ABC 10News the mandate puts hospitals in a challenging situation given the ongoing staffing shortages.

"What do you do if you have COVID cases rising, vaccination rates falling, ICU bed space dwindling? Do you lay off a significant portion of your staff because they have not been vaccinated?" said Patrick.

ABC 10News reached out to Scripps Healthcare on what its non-compliant policy is for workers who aren't fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, and they declined to specify. A spokesperson with Rady Children's Hospital said last week that they're still developing a non-compliant policy.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19