CSU schools requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all students, staff, faculty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- California State University system officials announced Wednesday that all faculty members, staff, and students at its schools -- including San Diego State and Cal State San Marcos -- will be required to have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for the spring 2022 semester.

According to CSU officials, booster shots will have to be received by Feb. 28, or six months after receiving the final vaccine dose, whichever is later.

Officials added, “However, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance for students and nonrepresented employees based on local circumstances.”

CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement, “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease. This is particularly important in light of the rapid rise of cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and nation as the omicron variant spreads. Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break.”

CSU system employees and students can seek medical and religious exemptions.

The new requirement will take effect immediately upon implementation of the policy. Represented employees will not be subject to the booster requirement until the CSU concludes its meet-and-confer process with its labor unions.

The CSU announcement comes one day after University of California President Dr. Michael Drake sent a letter to all 10 system chancellors stressing that COVID vaccine booster shots will be required for eligible students and staff.

Drake also directed the chancellors to develop a plan for a possible switch to remote learning when courses resume in January, which UC San Diego said it would do from Jan. 3-17.