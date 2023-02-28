Watch Now
COVID long hauler reacts to emergency declaration ending

San Diego County and California emergencies set to end on Feb. 28.
COVID-19
Posted at 6:35 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 10:02:22-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been three long years for Jennica Harris.

She’s now in a better place while battling long haul COVID.

“I feel like I’m getting my life back. I’m doing things that I once did before. I’m playing with my kids. I’m taking them to school,” Harris said. “I’m not crashing and burning at the end of the day like I would.”

A moment that seemed out of reach.

“I did not think that I would be at the place that I am now,” Harris said.

San Diego County and California feels that it’s in a different place now too.

RELATED: San Diego City Council votes to end COVID-19 emergency

“Things that the state funds, that the federal government funds; those things will gradually phase out,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Deputy Public Health Officer for the County, said.

Harris said it’s a moment that is a little nerve-racking but a step in the right direction.

“We don’t fully understand COVID but, we have a better understanding with these specific mitigations like vaccines, masking and things like that especially for the immunocompromised community or long-hauler community,” Harris said. “We have those things in place; we know those things.”

The county says certain things will phase out with the emergency ending, others won’t like free vaccines and treatments while supplies last.

“And the County continue to make sure that we have options available for people through our public health centers and responding to outbreaks in those communities that have COVID needs,” Kaiser said.

There’s more things that’ll stick around too.

“The mask requirements for health care settings is a state order. And, of course, we’ll review anything that remains here locally,” Kaiser said.

Something that’s good for people like Harris.

“Having those things in place helped to prevent thousands of deaths. So, I’m forever thankful. And I am grateful that we are in a place to say, ‘Hey, I think we can, you know, end it,” Harris said.

The County told ABC 10News the specifics on which sites will still be available is still being worked out and will make that info available.

It also said that county public health centers still will get you connected to the various COVID resources you’ll need.

As California's emergency winds down, such declarations continue in just five other states — including Texas and Illinois — signaling an end to the expanded legal powers of governors to suspend laws in response to the once mysterious disease. President Joe Biden announced last month the federal government will end its own version May 11.

