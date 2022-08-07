Watch Now
COVID activity remains high in SD County, as hospitalizations decline

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 13:26:20-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline.

Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by 15 to 374 in the latest state data released Saturday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by three to 42 and the number of available hospital beds increased by three to 247.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago and cases continue to trend high. Officials said that a high-risk level means COVID is widespread throughout the community and San Diegans should continue taking precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public, getting vaccinated and boosted, and staying home if sick.

"San Diegans should do what they can to slow the spread of COVID- 19," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "If you feel sick, stay home, get tested for COVID-19 and talk to your doctor about treatment options."

The HHSA reported 1,446 new infections and seven deaths in its most recent data, increasing cumulative counts to 891,394 cases and 5,424 deaths. A total of 9,495 cases were reported in the past week compared to 11,362 infections the previous week.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 56.80 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 36.79 for fully vaccinated people, and 111.77 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 3 million or 89.9% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated. Nearly 2.66 million or 79.4% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,424,581 or 58.5% of 2,435,363 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The HHSA updates data on Monday and Thursday nights.

