COVID-19 vaccine milestone: San Diego County administers its 1 millionth dose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County on Friday reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone -- the administering of its one millionth dose.

To mark the achievement, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher stopped by the county’s vaccination location at the Tubman Chavez Community Center (415 Euclid Ave., in Southeast San Diego) on Friday morning.

“We know this vaccine can save lives; we know it can slow the spread. We also know, as a county, we are moving faster than any other county in the state of California to administer these vaccines so we can get our kids back in school, get our businesses open, get back into the ballpark for opening day, and really move forward,” said Fletcher.

Since vaccine distribution began in December, the county has opened 27 vaccination locations, including five so-called super stations.

According to county statistics, an average of 14,000 vaccines are being administered per day since the start of the rollout. The county says it has the capacity to administer 33,000 vaccinations per day and over 1 million per month, if not for a current shortage of available doses.

Prior to reaching 1 million doses on Friday, there were 997,287 total doses administered in the county as of March 4.

