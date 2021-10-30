Watch
COVID-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5M deaths

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg stands among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Firstenberg's temporary art installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 12:18:03-04

(AP) — Memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic have cropped up across the United States in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic started.

In New Jersey, one woman’s simple seaside memorial to honor her late brother has grown to honor more than 4,000 lost souls.

In Los Angeles, a teen’s school project to honor virus victims in her hometown through a patchwork quilt now memorializes hundreds more from around the world.

And in Washington, D.C., an artist placed more than 660,000 small white flags across some 20 acres of the National Mall to capture the immense scope of the nation’s loss.

