COVID-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5M deaths

(AP) — Memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic have cropped up across the United States in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic started.

In New Jersey, one woman’s simple seaside memorial to honor her late brother has grown to honor more than 4,000 lost souls.

In Los Angeles, a teen’s school project to honor virus victims in her hometown through a patchwork quilt now memorializes hundreds more from around the world.

And in Washington, D.C., an artist placed more than 660,000 small white flags across some 20 acres of the National Mall to capture the immense scope of the nation’s loss.

