COVID-19 hospitalizations see spike as 1,678 cases and 10 deaths reported

Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Diane Miller pulls on gloves and other protective equipment as she prepares to enter patient rooms in the COVID acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 20:32:25-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by 13 to 450, but even that number has dropped by 15 since last week, according to the data released by the state Thursday.

As recently as Monday, 465 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- the most since late February.

ICU patients with COVID as of Thursday decreased by one to 47. There were three fewer hospital beds available Thursday, totaling 221.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,678 new infections and 10 deaths Thursday, increasing the county's cumulative totals to 881,729 cases and 5,409 deaths.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 51.5 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 30 for fully vaccinated people and 89.6 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

According to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, lab- confirmed coronavirus cases remain near 10,000 per week, a number that does not include at-home tests. The HHSA also reported that it has also seen an increase in re-infections -- San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19 several times throughout the pandemic. Prior infection does not necessarily prevent re- infection with some of the newer virus variants, according to national data.

More than 3 million or 89.8% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated. Nearly 2.65 million or 79.3% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,406,860 or 58% of 2,425,587 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

