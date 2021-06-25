County nears goal of fully vaccinating at least 75% of eligible San Diegans against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is nearing its goal of fully vaccinating at least 75% of San Diegans against COVID-19.

According to the county's vaccination dashboard, San Diego County has vaccinated at least 2,164,705 residents with one dose of the vaccine (103% to goal) and fully vaccinated 1,833,325 residents (87.2% to goal).

The county's goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of eligible residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people. There are 2,802,581 residents in San Diego County eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the county.

As of Thursday, the county had received 4,293,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administered 3,997,852 doses.

Public health officials said Friday that due to a "significant" drop in demand for vaccines, the county is phasing out some of its vaccination sites. The vaccine will still be available at more than 400 locations, including doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, and county clinics.

"As expected, demand for COVID-19 vaccines has waned significantly," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "While we have to phase out some vaccination clinics, San Diegans still have plenty of places to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. Throughout the pandemic, the County has focused on equity and has been reaching out to communities and populations that have vaccine hesitancy."

Some county vaccination sites have already closed or are set to do so at the end of June.

"The more people who get vaccinated, the better chance we have at ending this pandemic locally," Wooten added.