Confused about masks? Here's a list of stores' masking policies

Boris Grdanoski/AP
People wearing face masks shop at a green market in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 14, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said fully vaccinated people can ditch their mask in most settings. However, businesses can still put into place their own safety rules, including mask requirements.

With the updated guidelines and the news that California is loosening it COVID-19 restrictions June 15, some stores and supermarket chains are adjusting or reviewing their current mask mandate policies.

Here is a list of stores in San Diego County and their most recent guidance on mandating masks:

WALMART
As of Friday, vaccinated customers and members can shop without a mask. Walmart is asking that non-vaccinated customers and members continue to wear face coverings. The signage will be updated to reflect the new policy, according to a memo from Walmart. Fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear a mask at work beginning May 18, according to the memo.

TRADER JOE'S
Trader Joe's has updated its mask policy and will not require customers who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask. There's a statement posted on Trader Joe's website encouraging customers to follow guidance health officials, including “as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”
Store employees will continue to have wellness checks and be screened for COVID-19.

COSTCO
Costco also announced on Friday that members and guests who are fully vaccinated could enter a Costco without a mask or face shield if their state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.

KROGER
The supermarket said it will continue to require everyone to wear masks in stores, both at Kroger and the regional chains it operates in 35 states, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Smith's, King Soopers, QFC and others. The company said it is reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of its policy.

WHOLE FOODS
Masks are still required inside stores, according to Whole Foods' website. A Whole Foods representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any updated policies.

TARGET
According to its website, Target will continue to require all COVID-19 safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while the store reviews and evaluates the guidance from the CDC for employees and shoppers.

ALDI
Masks are still required inside stores, according to Aldi's website.

HOME DEPOT, CVS, WALGREENS, STARBUCKS
Store representatives said they will keep their mask mandate in place, but will review the new CDC guidance and re-evaluate store policies.

