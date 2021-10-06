Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

City of Los Angeles poised to enact strict vaccination mandate

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 7:55 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 10:55:06-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates -- a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game.

The City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-19 surges.

Critics say the measure raises concerns about enforcement and will sow confusion because a less-sweeping vaccination mandate scheduled to take effect next month in Los Angeles County as a whole only applies to bars, breweries and nightclubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19