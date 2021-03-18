Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC to change school distancing guidelines from 6 feet apart to 3 feet apart

'The change could come as early as Friday'
items.[0].videoTitle
CDC to change school distancing guidelines from 6ft to 3ft apart.
Classroom distancing 3 feet vs 6 feet.png
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 19:15:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- The CDC will recommend schools to enforce a three-foot social distance between students, instead of the previous six-foot guideline as soon as Friday, according to an administration official.

The change comes after a study in Massachusetts found no discernible difference in infection rates among masked students who sat three feet apart as opposed to six.

"The safest place to be is on the other side of the planet," UCSD Infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Schooley said.

Dr. Schooley said along with distancing, schools must consider air exchange and good masking.

"There is nothing in life that is zero-risk, and all of this is trying to balance the risks against the benefits, and certainly none of us want to have kids out of school forever," Dr. Schooley said.

San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera said the district would not follow the CDC's new three-foot guideline come April 12, 2021.

"We do not want to try to cram as many students as we possibly can into a classroom," Barrera said.

The district already has an agreement with the teachers union to have six-foot distancing, with occasional allowance for five feet.

"In order for a couple of students to be in a class without having to break the class into different cohorts, if we were able to do that in a five-foot distance rather than a six-foot distance, then we will be able to do that," Barrera said.

Right now, the district is sending forms to parents asking if they wish to send their children back to in-person-learning this school year. If more students decide to come back than what can fit into a classroom, the class will have to split into different cohorts.

"Are we able to bring students back four days a week, or do we have to split them into cohorts?" Barrera said. "We would probably do like two days a week for one cohort and two days a week for the other."

The district said for the remainder of the school year, it will follow the six-foot rule. It may consider the CDC's three-foot guideline in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19