California to require COVID-19 booster for health care workers

(KGTV) — California will require all health care workers to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said an official announcement would be made on Wednesday.

"California will require healthcare workers to get their booster. With omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared. More to come in our official announcement tomorrow," Newsom posted on Twitter.

Newsom is scheduled to visit a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic in Alameda County on Wednesday, where he will talk about California's coronavirus policies.

California health care workers are already required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Newsom issued that mandate in August with a deadline in September, after the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19 had become the dominant strain of the virus in the state.

Currently, health care workers in California can request a religious or medical exemption for the vaccine.