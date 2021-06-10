Watch
California regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s workplace regulators have reversed themselves for the second time in a week. They withdrew a controversial masking regulation late Wednesday.

That gives them time to consider a rule that more closely aligns with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise that the state will fully reopen from the pandemic on Tuesday.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s rule would have allowed workers to forego masks only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That contrasts with the state’s broader plan to do away with virtually all masking requirements for vaccinated people.

Withdrawing that worksite rule allows the board to consider changes next week.

