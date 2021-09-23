California preparing for potential COVID-19 booster shot rollout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the CDC is still determining whether to recommend Pfizer’s third dose and who will get it first, California health leaders are already working on their plan to roll out booster shots once they get the green light.

The state's plan will be released as soon as a recommendation is made.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said so far in California 6.5 million people over 65 have gotten two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which means if the CDC follows the FDA’s recommendation they will be eligible to get the booster shot immediately.

"We're working hard to make sure not only are we able to provide those who are eligible to let them know they are eligible and know when the time is right to come in," Ghaly said.

Ghaly said while they’re ready to distribute the booster shot, they’re also continuously working on getting those who are unvaccinated in the state to get their COVID-19 shot, plus they’re keeping an eye on the respiratory viruses that pop up around this year of the year.

"Respiratory virus season, not just COVID season is starting a little earlier this year and there's a significant potential for a serious flu season," Ghaly said. "So we hope those who are getting their third or first shot will also consider getting their flu shot now. It's deemed safe and effective to do both of these together."