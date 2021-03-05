California Gov. Newsom signs law aimed at putting kids in class

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law aimed at returning public school students to classrooms.

Newsom signed the law on Friday, a day after it passed the state Legislature by a wide margin.

The law offers $2 billion to school districts that provide in-person instruction by the end of March. It also offers another $4.6 billion for all schools to help students catch up on what they have missed.

At least 85% of that money must be spent on in-person learning.

Critics say the bill doesn't go far enough while some teachers still resist returning to the classroom.