California exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Signs with social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements are posted at an outdoor mall amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles, on June 11, 2021. California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate. Calidfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, and last until Jan. 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47% in the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 15, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in coronavirus cases.

The city health department says San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces.

San Francisco has a high vaccination rate — nearly 90% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. But other counties have much lower rates and the state is concerned that they will be at risk as the omicron COVID-19 variant surges.

There's also concern that the virus will spread during holiday gatherings. The state mask mandate is in force until at least Jan. 15.

