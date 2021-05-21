California delays debate on easing virus rules for workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators will aim for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board postponed a planned decision Thursday in the wake of the CDC's guidance about face coverings.

Its current rules would have required vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.

Business groups want the workplace regulator to make its changes start June 15, saying the later date will cause confusion.