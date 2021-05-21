Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California delays debate on easing virus rules for workers

items.[0].image.alt
Elliot Spagat/AP
Cook Jason Bird prepares meals at The Old Townhouse, a 45-year-old institution in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
california restaurant indoor dining
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 20:17:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators will aim for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board postponed a planned decision Thursday in the wake of the CDC's guidance about face coverings.

Its current rules would have required vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.

Business groups want the workplace regulator to make its changes start June 15, saying the later date will cause confusion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19