AP-NORC poll: School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US

LM Otero/AP
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 23, 2021
BOSTON (AP) -- A new poll finds that a majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about 6 in 10 Americans say masks and vaccines should be required in schools.

But attitudes were sharply divided along political lines.

Among Republicans, about 3 in 10 said they favor mask requirements for students and teachers. That's compared with about 8 in 10 Democrats, with a similar split over vaccine requirements for teachers and eligible students.

Masks have become a hotly contested topic as U.S. schools reopen amid surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

Some states are mandating masks, while some have barred mask requirements.

