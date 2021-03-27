3 new vaccine sites opening next week in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three new COVID-19 vaccination sites will open next week, San Diego County public health officials announced Friday.

A clinic will begin administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the North Inland First United Methodist Church, 341 Kalmia St. in Escondido.

Appointments are required for the walk-through clinic which will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 people daily.

The Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex located at 4343 Ocean Blvd will also administer vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The appointment-based walk- up clinic will have the capacity to administer 500 doses initially but can ramp up to 1,000 each day.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at a one-day, walk-up, no-appointment clinic at the Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave. A total of 300 doses will be administered that day on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively to residents of the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes. Proof of residence such as a driver's license or utility bill will be required.

The Del Mar vaccination site will be closed Saturday and Sunday, due to vaccine supply shortage.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said the county will continue to ramp up vaccine distribution sites in spite of a shortage of doses in case supplies increase.

According to Fletcher, the county has the ability to administer 35,000 vaccines every day. Limited doses mean the actual number being injected is around 12,000 per day.

More than 1.65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, and more than 1.56 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in the state age 50 and older beginning April 1, then to everyone age 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Of 13,676 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.6%.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the county decreased Friday to 197, from the previous day's 217. Of those, 70 were in intensive care units, down from Thursday's 75.

