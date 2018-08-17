The son called 911 to report he was "injured in an assault involving a knife" at the home in the 4300 block of Mount Putnam Ave. When officers arrived, they found him waiting outside the house and his mother unresponsive inside.
Police arrested Burks and took his mother to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Josephine Van Atta, Angela Burks' mother, said her daughter was on the verge of retirement and wanted her son to move out and get a job, according to City News Service.
"She worked so hard to get where she was,'' Van Atta said, CNS reported. "Joseph put an end to all that."