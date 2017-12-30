City official killed while vacationing in Mexico

MEXICO (KGTV) -- Imperial Beach, California-Imperial Beach city officials were shocked to learn of the murder of City of Imperial Beach Administrative Services Director Doug Bradley while on vacation in Ixtapa, Mexico, over the Christmas holiday.

Doug Bradley lived in Playas de Tijuana, surfed all over Mexico and crossed the border everyday to work at the @CityofIB - he was a true border resident. pic.twitter.com/JBeLHMTZ92 — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) December 30, 2017

Bradley, who was born in Huntington Beach, California, was an avid surfer and was killed on the day before he would have turned 50-years-old. He was on vacation in the resort town of Zihuatanejo.

News sources from Mexico indicate the State Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) was informed at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, December 28, that Bradley had been shot and killed during a robbery in Ixtapa. Upon investigation, however, the shooting apparently occurred hours earlier.

“Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. “He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him.”

The City of Imperial Beach is working with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City to help repatriate Bradley’s body back to the U.S.

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo is a resort region on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, 150 miles northwest of Acapulco and about 1,700 miles south of the U.S. border.