CHP reverses blame in fatal wrong-way crash on I-5 ramp
Mark Saunders
4:23 PM, Nov 2, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol investigators are correcting their initial findings of a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in February.
In March, CHP said 35-year-old Justin Callahan was at fault for the fatal collision on the northbound I-5 transition ramp to westbound I-8 on Feb. 26 just before 2 a.m.
Investigators had believed Callahan, driving in a Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling eastbound in the westbound I-8 lanes when he collided with a Toyota Camry on the transition ramp — a finding Callahan's family had contested.