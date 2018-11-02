CHP reverses blame in fatal wrong-way crash on I-5 ramp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol investigators are correcting their initial findings of a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in February.

In March, CHP said 35-year-old Justin Callahan was at fault for the fatal collision on the northbound I-5 transition ramp to westbound I-8 on Feb. 26 just before 2 a.m.

Investigators had believed Callahan, driving in a Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling eastbound in the westbound I-8 lanes when he collided with a Toyota Camry on the transition ramp — a finding Callahan's family had contested.

Callahan died at the scene while two female occupants inside the Toyota suffered major injuries.

Friday, CHP said they've now concluded the Toyota was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided with Callahan's vehicle on the ramp.

Investigators also said the driver of the Toyota, 22-year-old Lauren Freeman, was found to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Freeman turned herself into San Diego Superior Court Friday. She faces charges including murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and felony DUI causing injury or death.

Callahan's family said following the crash he should have been heading to Ocean Beach from Chula Vista after work at the time of the crash, not away from it.

"It doesn't make any sense," his brother, Tommy Villafranca, told 10News in March. "Why would he get back on the freeway and get back the opposite direction?

"It takes 21 minutes just to get from his work to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. He’s still got to turn around go back, and that would take even more time, so the timeline is not working at all."