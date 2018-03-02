SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The family of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning says the California Highway Patrol got it wrong.

According to them, their brother - Justin Callahan - was a driver, but not the driver who caused the crash.

On Monday CHP told 10News the following:

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, a Volkswagon Jetta was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Inerstate 8 from Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

As CHP officers responded, the Jetta entered the northbound Interstate 5 transition ramp to the westbound I-8 in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry.

An SUV then crashed into the back of the Camry, the CHP said.

The driver of the Jetta was 35-year-old Justin Callahan, who was declared dead at the scene. Justin's family says he usually drives home from work at the time and would have been traveling in the opposite direction - from Chula Vista to his home in Ocean Beach.

Based on that information, they tell 10News the CHP's report just doesn't add up.

Reporter Anthony Pura spoke with family members about what they're calling an incorrect report by CHP. He's working out the details now for a story which will air tonight on 10News at 11 p.m.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help them pay for arrangements necessary to get Callahan back to Wheatland, California and arrange a funeral.

"Justin was an artist and an inspiration to the people around him," James Callahan wrote on the GoFundMe page.