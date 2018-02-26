Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in Midway area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 in the Midway area collided with another vehicle Monday morning, leading to the death of one person and injuries to two others.



Just before 2 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report of a Volkswagen Jetta traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 from Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.



As CHP officers responded, the Jetta entered the northbound Interstate 5 transition ramp to westbound I-8 in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry. An SUV then crashed into the back of the Camry, the CHP said.



Emergency crews and other drivers helped two women -- the 22-year-old driver and her 36-year-old passenger -- out of the Camry. The driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious injuries, while the passenger suffered moderate injuries, the CHP said.



The driver of the Jetta, a 35-year-old San Diego man, was declared dead at the scene.



No other injuries were immediately reported.