Santa Mujeres Run Club celebrates 5 years of empowering women of color

Five years ago, Virginia Camacho and Priscilla Rojas noticed something missing in San Diego's running community. They didn't see themselves represented in existing clubs and felt barriers that prevented women of color from participating.

"We just didn't see ourselves in the clubs, you know, maybe the spaces were kind of more white, and we didn't see enough brown people, so there were those barriers that we felt that we needed to start our own space," Camacho said.

The two friends were already running together when they had an idea that would change their community.

"We were running together, and then from there we were kind of like, wouldn't it be really cool if we had a community or a group of women coming together," Rojas said.

That idea became the Santa Mujeres Run Club, which is celebrating a milestone this October. The club has grown into more than just a running group – it's become a safe space for runners from all backgrounds, created by women of color for women of color.

"The best thing is just seeing other women of color believe in themselves, take up space, take on things and responsibilities that they couldn't, they didn't think they could do," Rojas said.

The club's impact extends far beyond casual weekend runs. The founders have helped transform dozens of women into serious athletes.

"We've helped dozens of women become marathoners and ultra marathoners. We're really proud of that," Camacho said.

One member credits the club's leadership with pushing her to achieve something she never thought possible.

"Priscilla just recently empowered me to do a 50K for the first time and for my 50th birthday. I never thought I could do something like that. The leaders again, they're amazing," the member said.

What started as two Latino runners with a dream has grown into something the founders never expected.

"We didn't know how impactful us being here is, how much, how it was needed," Rojas said.

Now, as the Santa Mujeres Run Club continues to meet at Balboa Park, the founders are excited to see just how far their community can go.

