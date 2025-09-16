Hispanic Heritage Month: Interview with Dr. Fabi Bagula, the 1st Latina superintendent in SDUSD history

Dr. Fabi Bagula leads the San Diego Unified School District, initially appointed as interim superintendent in 2024 before becoming the permanent choice earlier this summer.

She is the first Latina superintendent in the district's history. She spoke with ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija about the responsibility she takes in her role.

“I see it as an example of representation, not only for other Latino students, but quite frankly for everyone. I think we should all see how beautiful the contributions can be from Americans who look all sorts of ways,” Dr. Bagula said.

She said that her teachers inspired her many years ago to pursue a career in education.

“I actually sit here because of the teachers that I had. They believed in me. They would say 'One day, you will be a leader. One day, you will be a writer,' and that's a beautiful way to say 'I see you. I see your gifts, and I see the possibility in you,'” Dr. Bagula said.

Only 3% of school superintendents identified as Hispanic or Latino, according to the latest data from the School Superintendents Association.

She said her upbringing—and her grandmother's—helped influence her leadership style and decision-making.

“I like to always say that I have two grandmothers who are always with me. One grandmother who taught me prayer and love and cooking and care… then the other one who was really feisty,” Bagula said.

She said her “feisty” grandmother would have her write letters to President Ronald Reagan when she was complaining about something in the community.

“I always say I'm love, I'm care, but I'm also justice and … I'm feisty, so I'm a little combination of both,” she said.

Bagula says it is encouraged to see the cultural programs and events throughout the district.

“I think it's beautiful to see all of the contributions that everyone makes to society. That's actually a celebration of what makes America really beautiful is how many different contributions come from very many different groups,” Bagula said. “I've seen the gift of how diverse we are, and that's really the story we want to make sure to tell.”