SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- As the migrant caravan approaches the U.S.-Mexico border, several lanes in San Ysidro and Otay Mesa will close so new equipment can be installed.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at least three northbound lanes in San Ysidro and one in Otay Mesa will close until after the caravan arrives.

The closures are an effort by the Department of Defense to install concertina wire, and pre-positioning jersey barriers, barricades, and fencing as requested by CBP under Operation Secure Line.

“The materials will be used to help strengthen border security, to ensure the safety of the American people, the traveling public, CBP personnel and the communities in which we serve,” said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

CBP warns that people traveling north to the U.S. should anticipate delays.

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” Flores said.