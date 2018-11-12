First group of migrants from caravan arrive in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) - The first group of people from the migrant caravan have arrived in Tijuana, according to a Mexican journalist.

According to journalist Jorge Nieto, the group has 85 people. This group is reportedly people of the LGBTQ+ community and they left the others behind because they felt they were being discriminated against.

It's not clear when they plan to turn themselves into U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and seek asylum in the United States.

The group will reportedly spend a few days in Tijuana to rest.

