California's section of border wall on hold until entire wall is approved, Trump says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - California's portion of President Donald Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border will not be built until the rest of the wall is approved.

"I have decided that sections of the wall that California wants built now will not be built until the whole wall is approved," Trump wrote in a tweet.

The president's tweet comes a day after a federal judge sided with the Trump Administration in a lawsuit by the state and environmental groups.

The suit argued against the government waiving environmental laws to construct the wall along San Diego's border.

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Despite U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel's ruling, California officials have stood against the proposition for the border wall by the administration. Following the ruling, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement that "A medieval wall along the U.S.-Mexico border simply does not belong in the 21st century."

“We remain unwavering in our belief that the Trump Administration is ignoring laws it doesn’t like in order to resuscitate a campaign talking point of building a wall on our southern border," Becerra wrote. "We will evaluate all of our options and are prepared to do what is necessary to protect our people, our values, and our economy from federal overreach. A medieval wall along the U.S.-Mexico border simply does not belong in the 21st century.”

President Trump will reportedly visit the border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa in mid-March, according to the Washington Post.