California sees rise in granny flat construction

San Diego County realtors say granny flats are one way to chip away at the ongoing housing crisis.
Steve Fraioli, president of the San Diego Association of Realtors, told 10News, “Our children can’t afford to live here anymore. They’re going to school, coming out of school and they can’t afford to buy a home. This is maybe one way parents can keep their children local and keep children in California, where they want them to be.”
Granny flats, realtors say, could also help renters because rent is typically cheaper on a granny flat than for an apartment unit.