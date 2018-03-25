Data shows how much San Diego families need to budget

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new calculator shows how much families need to make to be able to afford the cost of living in San Diego.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a family of four (two adults and two children) would need to make an average of just over $97,000 per year to be able to afford to live in San Diego County.

The calculator estimates community-specific costs and can be changed to budget for different family types from one or two adults with zero to four children.

RELATED: California initiative could pave the way for rent control

The figure includes allowances for housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, taxes and other necessities.

Click here to calculate your budget.

RELATED: Report shows millennials relying on family to pay for housing