California Gov. Newsom faces another potential recall effort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be facing another recall attempt.

The group Rescue California announced Monday via a news release that it planned to file a notice of intent to recall Newsom.

Anne Dunsmore, the campaign director of Rescue California, said, “Gavin Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his Presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $73 billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration and education crisis. Over 400 Californians of every political persuasion and from all walks of life, have joined together to serve as official proponents of this Recall.”

In the news release, Rescue California cited several reasons they believe justified a recall of Newsom, including the state’s growing homelessness problem, high taxes, crime and immigration issues.

In a post on X/Twitter, Newsom said, “Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them.”

In 2021, Newsom fought off a recall effort in a special election after about 1.5 million Californians signed a recall petition. The recall attempt was spurred by groups of Californians who were upset with the governor’s statewide policies at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In September 2021, nearly 62% of Californians voted against recalling Newsom, allowing him to remain in office.

RELATED STORIES:

