California Governor Gavin Newsom to face recall election as effort qualifies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has gathered more than enough valid signatures to trigger a special election, according to a document from the California Secretary of State.

So far, a total of 1,626,042 signatures have been validated. Only 1,495,709 valid signatures are required to trigger a recall election, according to the Secretary of State.

More than 2,160,000 signatures were submitted statewide.

In San Diego County 238,097 signatures were submitted, 75 percent or 156,869 signatures were validated.

Following the announcement, former San Diego Mayor and current Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer released the following statement:

Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are coming together to support this recall and get our state back on track. As the only candidate who's won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement. Together, we will turn the page on Gavin Newsom's failures and begin a California Comeback to reopen our schools, cut taxes for working families, and create jobs for the people of our state.

Local businessman John Cox, who unsuccessfully ran against Newsom in 2018 and is once again running, also released a statement:

"The people are speaking and they are being heard. The recall of Gavin Newsom is happening. We are going to shake up Sacramento and take California in a new direction. We are going to lower taxes, make our state more affordable, and put the people ahead of the insiders. I’m going to fight like hell for our great state."

See the top counties for valid signatures below:

Los Angeles County



328,224 Submitted Signatures

264,409 Valid Signatures

Orange County



285,452 Submitted Signatures

215,714 Valid Signatures

San Diego County*



238,097 Submitted Signatures

156,869 Valid Signatures

Riverside County*



186,806 Submitted Signatures

146,610 Valid Signatures

San Bernardino County*



130,382 Submitted Signatures

74,602 Valid Signatures

* Not all signatures submitted have been verified by Secretary of State yet