Poll shows surveyed San Diego voters in favor of recalling Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Several weeks before California’s gubernatorial recall election, a new poll shows some registered voters in San Diego County are leaning in favor of recalling current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the scientific ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, more than 500 registered voters were asked about their thoughts on the Sept. 14 election.

More than 50 percent of voters need to vote to recall the governor for the recall election to happen. Should the recall election move forward, the highest vote-getter among the candidates would become California’s next governor.

Survey participants were asked whether they believed Newsom should be removed from office, and the results showed:

49 percent -- Should be recalled

40 percent -- Should remain in office

11 percent -- Not sure

Participants were also asked who they think should be the candidate to replace Newsom, with the results:

28 percent -- Undecided

20 percent -- Kevin Paffrath, real estate broker/YouTuber

18 percent -- Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

15 percent -- Conservative radio host Larry Elder

7 percent -- San Diego-based businessman John Cox

4 percent -- Some other candidate

3 percent -- Former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner

3 percent -- State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley

2 percent -- Former Congressman Doug Ose

When asked which reasons best described why they thought Newsom should be recalled, the participants said:

32 percent -- His handling of COVID restrictions

17 percent -- His spending decisions

12 percent -- Closures of businesses

11 percent -- Attending a party during lockdown

8 percent -- Wildfires

7 percent -- Closures of schools

7 percent -- Mishandling of unemployment dollars

5 percent -- Some other reason

1 percent -- Not sure

