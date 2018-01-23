California Earthquake Authority offering seismic retrofit grants for people with older homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Registration opened today for eligible homeowners with older homes to receive grants for seismic retrofits.

The grants of up to $3,000 are being given out to make homes more resistant to earthquake damage. Homeowners have until February 23 to apply for the grant from the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program.

The California Earthquake says more than 1.2 million homes in high-hazard areas are vulnerable because of the type of construction. The homes were typically built before 1979, have a wooden frame on a raised foundation and have a cripple wall in the crawl space under the house.

“The more houses a neighborhood has that have been retrofitted, the fewer condemned buildings will blight the neighborhood after a catastrophic earthquake and the faster life can return to normal,” stated Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. “I strongly encourage eligible residents to apply for EBB grants and retrofit their homes.”

The typical cost for a home to be retrofitted is between $3,500 and $5,500, according to the CEA.

Most of the grants in Southern California are available in the Los Angeles area. Click here to apply for a grant.