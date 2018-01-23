Tsunami Watch After 8.2 Earthquake

Updated 2:45am - A magnitude 8.2 earthquake south of Alaska has triggered a tsunami watch for the entire west coast. That includes all coastal areas in Southern California. A tsunami watch means prepare to evacuate if needed but nothing is imminent.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.