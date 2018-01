NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KGTV) -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Napa and Sonoma Counties Wednesday night, shortly before 10 p.m.

The United State Geological Survey reports that the quake epicenter was southeast of Cobb, a census-designated community in Lake County.

The earthquake happened at 9:55 p.m., about 40 miles north of Santa Rosa and 50 miles north of Napa.

