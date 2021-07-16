PANEL DISCUSSION: Drought's impact on San Diego, western region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, ABC 10News and other E.W. Scripps stations across the western United States are putting an emphasis on the ongoing drought crisis.

In addition to coverage of San Diego's drought situation, we’re sharing stories from other parts of our region to show the broad impact this crisis is having on food and water supplies, the economy and environment, and our quality of life.

ABC 10News meteorologist Megan Parry and Alex Tardy, warning coordination meteorologist with NOAA National Weather Service, sit down and discuss the drought's impact locally and around the region.

