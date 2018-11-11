Brush fire sparks in Fallbrook, threatens homes

Zac Self
12:39 PM, Nov 11, 2018
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread after a fire, dubbed the Fallsbrea Fire, sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. 

Cal Fire and North County Fire responded to the scene of a five-acre brush fire that sparked near Highway 76 and Ramona Drive. 

According to Cal Fire, structures were threatened, but the forward rate of spread has been stopped. 

