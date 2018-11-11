FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread after a fire, dubbed the Fallsbrea Fire, sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire and North County Fire responded to the scene of a five-acre brush fire that sparked near Highway 76 and Ramona Drive.

According to Cal Fire, structures were threatened, but the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @NorthCountyFire are at scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire near Hwy 76 and Ramona Dr in Fallbrook. Structures are threatened.#FallsbreaFire pic.twitter.com/2qS87QcDFr — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 11, 2018

#FallsbreaFire [update] Air and ground resources are making progress on the fire. CAL FIRE is in unified command with @NorthCountyFire pic.twitter.com/62naMLvUJ9 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 11, 2018