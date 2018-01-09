Mudslide rescues in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara fire burn zones

Allison Horn
11:40 AM, Jan 9, 2018
(KGTV) - Firefighters, deputies and swift water rescue teams searched fire burn zones in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County Tuesday for anyone trapped in mudslides.

Social media shows teams pulling a 14-year-old girl from rubble in Montecito. First responders also deployed a search dog to check for survivors in homes damaged by sliding debris.

911 calls surged overnight as the storm moved in to the area burned in the Thomas Fire.

 

