Mudslide rescues in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara fire burn zones

(KGTV) - Firefighters, deputies and swift water rescue teams searched fire burn zones in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County Tuesday for anyone trapped in mudslides.
Social media shows teams pulling a 14-year-old girl from rubble in Montecito. First responders also deployed a search dog to check for survivors in homes damaged by sliding debris.
911 calls surged overnight as the storm moved in to the area burned in the Thomas Fire.
#CAStorm - Firefighters rescue a girl who was trapped in Montecito following heavy rain and mudflow in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road. pic.twitter.com/tfUw0cDbXx— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018
#CAstorm- Santa Barbara County Firefighter’s use a search dog to look for victims where multiple homes once stood in Montecito following flooding due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/xZcI4PNmej— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018
VIDEO: Swift-water rescue team plucks man, dog from LA River in Sepulveda Basin https://t.co/NHYPTtPzwO pic.twitter.com/DGwOOWnkKK— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 9, 2018
