Mudslide rescues in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara fire burn zones

(KGTV) - Firefighters, deputies and swift water rescue teams searched fire burn zones in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County Tuesday for anyone trapped in mudslides.

Social media shows teams pulling a 14-year-old girl from rubble in Montecito. First responders also deployed a search dog to check for survivors in homes damaged by sliding debris.

911 calls surged overnight as the storm moved in to the area burned in the Thomas Fire.

