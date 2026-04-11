Navy, Air Force to hold press conference addressing Artemis II recovery operation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday afternoon, the Navy and Air Force leaders will speak to the media about the successful recovery efforts of the four astronauts and Artemis II capsule on Friday.
The press conference is set to begin around 1:30. ABC10News will live stream the conference on our website.
Four leaders of the mission will be speaking:
- U.S. Navy Capt. Erik J. Kenny, commanding officer of USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
- U.S. Navy Diver Chief Chase McCain, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1)
- U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin Ringelstein, commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23
- U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Pieper, Air Force Representative