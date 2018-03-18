Man suffers broken legs after being pinned between two cars

RANCHO BERNARDO (KGTV) - A 54-year-old man was pinned between two cars when he was rear-ended by a teen later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The victim was towing his Nissan Sentra in a BMW when he stopped check the tow straps in the 14900 block of Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Related: Valley Center wrong-way head-on crash

As he stood between the two vehicles a 16-year-old boy in a 2000 Nissan Xterra rear-ended the vehicles and pinned him between both the BMW and Nissan Sentra.

According to Officer Robert Heims, the force of the collision broke both of the man's legs. The injuries were deemed non-life threatening and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Related: Suspected 16-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash

A 54-year-old woman was also riding in the Sentra when the accident occurred. She complained of pain but was not hospitalized.

The teen was arrested under suspicion of drunk driving charges.