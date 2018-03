VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two people died early Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle shortly after a pursuit.

The incident began when Valley Center Sheriff’s Deputies located a Honda Accord reported stolen out of Escondido.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle but, due to weather conditions and speed, decided to end the pursuit.

RELATED: CHP investigates scene of fatal wrong-way crash on I-5 off-ramp

Authorities continued to track the suspect using areal support. Shortly after the chase, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a compact vehicle on Valley Center Road and Rocky Top Lane.

The driver and a passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle were pronounced dead while a third suspect was taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after wrong-way crash on San Diego road

A victim in the compact vehicle struck by the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.